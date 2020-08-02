Tokyo confirmed 292 new coronavirus or COVID-19 cases on Sunday after the cases rose by over 400 in the last two days, the public broadcaster NHK mentioned, as the world continues to grapple with the deadly virus.

Governor Koike Yuriko said on Friday Tokyo could declare a state of emergency if the coronavirus situation in the Japanese capital deteriorates further, as debate deepened over how to respond to record increases in new infections.

COVID-19 in Tokyo

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 17.8 million people worldwide and claimed the lives of over 685,000 people worldwide in more than 170 nations.

Scientists around the world are currently working at a war-like speed to find a cure for the virus. More than 100 vaccine candidates are currently at different stages of trials and a vaccine is expected by the first quarter of 2021.

(With agency inputs)