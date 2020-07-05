Tokyo reported 111 new coronavirus or COVID-19 infections on Sunday, the fourth straight day that the tally of the deadly novel virus new cases has crossed 100, public broadcaster NHK mentioned.

Tokyo reported 131 new cases the previous day, prompting Governor Yuriko Koike, who is widely expected to win Sunday's gubernatorial election, to urge residents to avoid non-urgent trips out of the capital and embrace working from home.

COVID-19 Crisis

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 11 million people globally and claiming the lives of over 530,000 people worldwide in more than 170 countries.

The virus that probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province is currently spreading like wildfire. The worst affected due to the virus outbreak is the US followed by Brazil and Russia.

(With agency inputs)