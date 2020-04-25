The capital of Japan Tokyo confirmed 103 new cases of coronavirus or COVID-19 infections on Saturday, as reported by Kyodo news, amidst the concerns that the beginning of the holiday season may increase the number of infections.

Japan's Coronavirus cases near 13,000

The current numbers bring the total number of coronavirus infection cases in Japan's capital to 3,836, as per the report. The daily increase on Saturday was less than 161 fresh infections on Friday and it was the lowest since April 20.

On Saturday, the total number of coronavirus infections in Japan had reached nearly 13,000 cases, with 345 deaths, NHK said. The government has encouraged residents to stay indoors as much as possible during the Golden Week holiday period, which begins next week.

(With agency inputs)