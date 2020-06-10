The CEO of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics stated on Wednesday that the rearranged games is not going to be done with the grand splendor, but will get simplified due to the coronavirus or COVID-19 crisis.

The Games, originally scheduled to start next month, were postponed for a year in March by the International Olympic Committee and the Japanese government due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tokyo Olympics organizers added that they are working on more than 200 ideas to simplify and reduce costs for the rescheduled Games.

Tokyo Olympics Will be Simplified

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times claiming the lives of more than 410,000 people worldwide and also infected 7.2 million people globally in more than 170 countries.

The virus that originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province is currently spreading like wildfire. The US is the worst affected nation in the world followed by Brazil and Russia.

