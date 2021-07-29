Tokyo Olympics K-pop Concert We All Are One Lineup, Date, Live Stream Details, and More

Tokyo Olympics We All Are One Concert will kick-start from the Handball Stadium in Seoul Olympic Park with a live broadcast next week. The two-day event that will begin on August 6 at 6 pm KST (August 7, 5 am EST) will feature the live performances of popular K-pop bands, including GOT7, MONSTA X, ONEUS, and BTOB.

Red Angels, the Korean cheering squad, revealed that the opening ceremony of this concert features live performances of six music bands from South Korea. Meanwhile, seven K-pop groups will perform during the closing ceremony that will be held on August 7.

Here is Everything to Know About the K-Pop Concert

Complete Lineup of Performers: A total of 11 K-pop bands and 2 singers will be performing at the Handball Stadium in Seoul Olympic Park.

Day 1 - The opening ceremony will begin at 6 pm KST on August 6 ( August 7, 5 am EST) with the performance of GOT7 member Yugyeom. It will be followed by the performances of six-member boy group BTOB, boy band ONF, five-member boy group MCND, girl group Woo! ah! and six-member girl group STAYC.

Day 2 - The second day will focus on the closing ceremony, which will kick-start at 6 pm KST on August 7 ( August 8, 5 am EST), will feature the live performances of singer Hong Rinki, six-member boy band MONSTA X, five-member boy group CIX, six-member boy band Wei, boy group ONEUS, nine-member boy band Cravity, and seven-member girl group Purple Kiss.

Tokyo Olympics K-pop Concert Live Stream Details: The concert, titled We All Are One, will be held at the Handball Stadium in Seoul Olympic Park for two days, and K-pop fans can watch it live online. People will not be allowed to enter the venue due to an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in South Korea.

Korean music lovers can stream the concert live online here. However, it is worth noting that a monthly fee has to be paid to watch the show.

Watch the promo below: