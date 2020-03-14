The governor of Tokyo Yuriko Koike vowed on Saturday to take all the thorough measures to combat the coronavirus outbreak for the Olympic torch relay via Japan and also reassured that the preparations of a safe and secure Tokyo 2020 Olympics were in progress, as reported by TV Asahi.

The comments came after the Olympic Committee in Greece on Friday cancelled the remaining part of the torch relay through the country for avoiding the attraction of the crowds which might increase the risk of virus contagion. The torch relay through Japan is slated to begin on March 26 in the northern Fukushima prefecture.

Japan had 14 new coronavirus cases

"(We're) taking thorough infection measures with regards to the Olympic Torch relay domestically," Koike said according to TV Asahi, adding that preparations for a safe and secure Games were moving forward. Japan has sought to dispel speculation that the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games could be cancelled or postponed over the coronavirus outbreak, which has crippled global travel and brought the sports world to a virtual standstill.

Japan had 14 new coronavirus cases as of mid-afternoon on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 1,436, a Reuters tally of local media reports showed. The total infections include 697 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship and 14 returnees on chartered flights from China, according to data from public broadcaster NHK.

The virus has killed 28 people in Japan, including seven from the cruise ship, NHK said. On Friday, Japan's parliament approved a bill giving Prime Minister Shinzo Abe emergency powers that will let him close schools, halt large gatherings and requisition medical supplies as the country tries to slow the virus outbreak.

