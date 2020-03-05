The Governor of Tokyo Yuriko Koike stated on Thursday that the metropolitan government was working with the organisers for ensuring a safe Tokyo 2020 Olympics amidst the challenges faced due to the coronavirus outbreak. Koike issued a statement after the International Olympic Committee held a board meeting this week at which the board voiced its full commitment to a successful Summer Games.

"We will continue to work in full collaboration with the IOC, the Tokyo 2020 organising committee, and the national government to ensure the delivery of a safe and secure Games," Koike said in the statement.

COVID-19 creating a stir worldwide

The new coronavirus or COVID-19 which originated from the city of Wuhan from Hubei province of central China has created a major stir around the world in recent times. The virus has claimed the lives of more than 3,000 people worldwide and has infected more than 95,000 people in over 86 countries.

(With agency inputs)