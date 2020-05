The restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus or COVID-19 in Japan's capital Tokyo are to be relaxed further from Monday. The governor Yuriko Koike stated, citing the recommendation given by an advisory panel. Cram schools, gyms, theaters are of the facilities that would be allowed to reopen in a phased process, Koike mentioned in a news conference on Friday.

The city might "move to the next step of the phased easing of curbs, as long as Tokyo takes the necessary precautions to contain the spread of the virus", she stated as a part of the panel.

Coronavirus Restrictions to be Relaxed in Tokyo

Koike later confirmed in a nightly live broadcast that 22 people in Tokyo had tested positive for the virus on Friday, the first time the number has gone above 20 for 15 days, and noted that the number of new cases had been rising slightly in recent days. "This is a little bit of a concern," she said, adding that the virus hasn't disappeared and people must remain vigilant.

"I call on all those places that will be reopening to carry out thorough measures to prevent contagion." Japan lifted its state of emergency for Tokyo this week, following a drop in daily infections. The country has recorded about 17,000 infections and some 900 deaths from the virus.

