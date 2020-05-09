The Japanese capital Tokyo confirmed 36 new coronavirus or COVID-19 cases on Saturday three less than the previous day and the seventh consecutive day that be infections have stayed below 100, as reported by TV Asahi.

Coronavirus outbreak in Tokyo

The latest figures, for which the broadcaster cited unnamed sources, bring total coronavirus infections in Japan's capital city to 4,846 cases. The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times claiming the lives of more than 270,000 people globally and infecting over 3.9 million people worldwide.

The virus outbreak has been described by the WHO as a pandemic and the worst affected countries include the US, Spain, Italy and the UK respectively. The virus which probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei province is currently spreading like wildfire.

(With agency inputs)