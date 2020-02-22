The organisers at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 have been forced to postpone the training of the volunteers due to the coronavirus epidemic. The training which was scheduled on Saturday will get rescheduled, the organising committee mentioned in a statement released on Friday. The statement further added that the postponing of the training would affect the other preparations of the games and also the organisers are not currently thinking about cancelling the games.

The Asian country is facing the wrath of the world as many questions rose regarding the steps Japan has taken to contain the coronavirus, which originated from central China last year and has affected people in 24 countries. Few of the investors are starting to get worried that the outbreak could pose a major threat to the Olympics which is scheduled to start on July 24.

Coronavirus epidemic poses a major threat to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

More than 400 Japanese and foreign passengers are set to disembark from the virus-stricken Diamond Princess cruise ship near Tokyo after weeks aboard in quarantine. More than 600 people on the cruise liner, which has been quarantined off Yokohama since arriving on Feb. 3 carrying 3,700 people, have been infected.

Two of them - both Japanese in their 80s - died on Thursday, and about 100 passengers are set to be transferred ashore in coming days for further quarantine. Around Japan, more than 80 people have tested positive for the virus, which has killed more than 2,000 in mainland China.

