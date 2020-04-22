The Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics Organising Committee mentioned on Wednesday that a member of the organisation has contracted the new coronavirus or COVID-19. The man who is in his 30s and works at the headquarter of the committee tested positive on Tuesday and have been placed in quarantine, a statement by the organisation read.

"The organizing committee has identified those who have had close contact with the patient and entered them in home isolation from today, while the floor where the individual worked will be closed off and disinfected," the committee mentioned in the statement.

Member of the Tokyo Olympic Committee tests positive for Coronavirus

The vast majority of Tokyo 2020s approximately 3,800 staff have been working from home since the Japanese government announced a state of emergency earlier this month. Members of the organising committee are working on plans for the rescheduled Olympics following the decision to postpone the Games last month because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Games, originally due to start in July, have been pushed back until 2021. Over 2.5 million have been infected globally and 172,927 people have died of the coronavirus. At least 12,000 people have tested positive for the virus in Japan, leading to 276 deaths as of Tuesday.

The new coronavirus outbreak has been described as a pandemic by the WHO.

