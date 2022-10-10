TJ Miller, who played Weasel in Deadpool, doesn't want to work with Ryan Reynolds again. He called Reynolds "kind of an insecure dude" and that he was "horrifically mean to him".

In a podcast the Adam Corolla Show, Miller said he had a really weird interaction with Reynolds while shooting the franchise's second instalment. The 41-year-old claims that success of the first film changed the Free Guy actor. "I got along with him a lot better on the first Deadpool because he wasn't a huge, huge movie star."

Weird Moment

The comedian described a weird moment on Deadpool where Reynolds said, "Let's do one more take." Miller claims that as the character, the star was horrifically mean to him "as if I'm Weasel". He was like, "You know what's great about you Weasel? You're not the star, but you do just enough exposition so that it's funny, and then we can leave and get back to the real movie." The comedian said he is not funnier than Reynolds and hasn't been in more movies than him.

Miller described this incident as "not a great experience for me" and said members of the crew were unsure how to respond. The Silicon Valley alum went onto to say that "it's weird that he hates me." He shared that he still loved Reynolds as a comedian.

Third Sequel

Although Miller hasn't been asked to act in Deadpool 3, he has made it clear that he doesn't intend on returning to the franchise on his own. "I would not have done Deadpool 3 if they came to me and were like 'We want you to do Deadpool 3, and we're going to pay you twice as much'." The Transformers: Age of Extinction actor explained that he is in a place in his life where he doesn't need to do Deadpool 3. He doesn't believe in playing the same role for more than five years.