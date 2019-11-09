After all the outrage TI had been facing for the hymen comments he made, some celebrities have shared their opinions. Not just the celebrities, but it looks like TI's daughter has also reacted to the comments made by her father. TI. is an American rapper and actor who has released several singles that have made it to the top five of the US Billboard 200 chart.

The "Let's Get Away" singer, in a recent interview, spoke about how he keeps a check on whether or not his daughter is a virgin. In the interview, he said he asks the doctor, "just check the hymen please and give me back my results, expeditiously." "I will say, as of her 18th birthday, her hymen is still intact," he added.

The rapper has been termed as a very controlling individual, especially when he is dealing with the women in his life. Australian rapper Iggy Azalea had shared her thoughts on the comments made by TI. in a now deleted tweet. Azalea hinted at how she thinks the rapper requires help to deal with his controlling issues.

"Really I wish the women who interviewed him would have said something to him. He has serious control issues with women in all aspects of his life & needs therapy," she expressed. However, Irv Gotti has a different opinion. The American record executive told TMZ, "I'm not gonna judge T.I. T.I's parenting is T.I's parenting."

When asked if he would what TI did, he says: "I love the shit out of my daughter, my daughter can do whatever she wants." Now, what does Deyjah feel about her father's comments? The 18-year-old seems to be upset about the recent events. Some of Deyjah's fans left some "sorry" comments and expressed their agitation towards TI.

Deyjah has subtly expressed her feelings by liking a series of tweets posted by her fans, for instance, the tweets like, "possessive" and "disgusting". Some fans showed their support by writing messages to the 18-year-old. One tweet posted by a fan was, "I'm so sorry you have to deal with this and your personal business being aired publicly! We love, support and stand by you."