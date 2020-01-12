Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are returning to host the Golden Globes in 2021. With less than a week since this year's Golden Globes telecast gone by, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and NBC have already shifted to next year's awards — with the announcement of Tina Fey and Amy Poehler as co-hosts.

The announcement was made by NBC Entertainment Chairman Paul Telegdy during the network's day at the Television Critics Association Tour in Pasadena. He provided some details, on January 11, saying, "We didn't want to wait any longer to share the great news that they'll be hosting the Globes once again," in a press release.

"Tina and Amy's comedic chemistry is infectious," added Telegdy. The 2021 edition of Golden Globe doesn't have a date yet.

Fey and Poehler co-hosted the Golden Globes together from 2013 to 2015. When the duo hosted the Globes in 2013, the award night received the biggest ratings for the program in six years, boosting the ratings by a reported 17 percent.

However, the 2020 awards ceremony marked an eight-year low in the viewership. Comedian Ricky Gervais's stand-up comic had become known for his provocative humour, with teasers for the night proclaiming, "You never know what he's going to do." Gervais has also hosted in the year 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2016, has said time and again that this was his last year.

Fey and Poehler have also won at the awards — Fey has won it twice for her role in '30 Rock,' and Poehler once for her work on 'Parks and Recreation'. With nearly a year to prepare, we can be sure they will bring the house down next year without them to explain their comedy on social media afterwards. The Academy Awards announced this week that its 2020 awards ceremony will be presented next month without a host for the second straight year.