'Time Traveler' Claims 7ft Aliens will Land on Earth in 2022 and Wage War Against Humans

A self-proclaimed time traveler who claims to be from the year 2491 AD, says giant aliens as tall as 7ft with distorted appearance will land on Earth in 2022 and disrupt the foundations of the natural order humans are made to believe.

The adventurer claims that aliens will first come in peace but aggressive human behavior towards them will lead to a full blown war. He claims the first country to attack aliens would be the United States and the world would see its first ever ''inter-dimensional wars.''

The bizarre claim was made by the time traveler on TikTok who goes by the name @futuretimetraveller but just like the others, he failed to provide evidence on the outlandish claims.

The time traveler also stated that aliens are already living peacefully among human beings after changing their identity and adopting the looks of humans. ''From my time their are many different aliens and they actually live on Earth as citizens in the future,'' the video on TikTok said with a backdrop of the sky.

''What you call Aliens will make their first appearance on Earth next year,'' he said. He also pinpointed the exact date of the alien invasion. ''The exact date they are first sighted is May 24, 2022,'' he said. He explained that aliens living in the midst of people call themselves ''Nirons''.

The video also shows the time traveler saying that aliens do not harm anybody but would take the drastic route after the US military targets them when they arrive in 2022.

''(Aliens) come in peace and don't mean harm but the US attack them and begin in the first of many inter-dimensional wars. They are about 7ft 4in and have long shaped skulls, dark grey and distorted appearance. They do not come to be harmful but are extremely dangerous when provoked,'' he said.

The video despite being crazy at its best, saw close to 100,000 views with thousands of comments with many saying they do believe that the governments around the world are already working alongside aliens in the field of technology.

''I heard the government is already working with them," said a user while the other commented, ''I want to tell you because I know but am scared for my own safety.''