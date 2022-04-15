Tim Feerick Cause of Death: Dance Gavin Dance Longtime Bassist Dies At 34

Popular bassist Tim Feerick passed away on Thursday. His death was announced by his rock band Dance Gavin Dance. The Sacramento-based band revealed on Thursday night that they are absolutely devastated by the untimely loss of their bandmate.

Feerick's age is not confirmed but he is believed to be 34. Dance Gavin Dance did not reveal the cause of death. "We are absolutely devastated to share the news that our friend and bass player, Tim Feerick, passed away last night. We ask that you respect our privacy and that of Tim's family while we deal with this heartbreaking and untimely loss," the band said in a statement.

Feerick Joined Dance Gavin Dance in 2009

Feerick joined the band in 2009 as a touring member and had left the group in 2010. Later he rejoined the group in 2012 and has played on each of the group's albums since then. Feerick was also part of the latest Afterburner, which was released in 2020.

Feerick had also performed on the band's recent single Synergy. His many teammates shared tributes overnight. "I love you, Tim. I regret not telling you more often. Your life brought me so much humor and joy. You made an impact on those around you, and your musical legacy will live on beyond any of us," said Dance Gavin Dance singer Tilian Pearson wrote in his post.

Feerick Has Been Part of Six Albums

After joining Dance Gavin Dance, Feerick has been part of six albums, which include 2011's Downtown Battle Mountain II, 2013's Acceptance Speech, 2015's Instant Gratification, 2016's Mothership, and 2018's Artificial Selection and 2020's Afterburner, according to Billboard.

Feerick was due to play across the US and UK with the band his summer. His cause of death is still unknown. Neither the band nor any other of his close associates revealed his death cause.

His band Dance Gavin Dance is one of the major groups in the post-hardcore genre, which takes its cues from punk, noise rock, and metal.

As Tim's death was announced by the band, tributes poured on social media with many fans paying him respects.

"This one hurts. RIP Tim and love and comfort to family and friends," wrote team USA Olympian weightlifter Mattie Rogers.

Brooklyn Vegan wrote: "We're very sad to learn that Dance Gavin Dance bassist Tim Feerick has passed away. RIP, Tim."

