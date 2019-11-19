Chinese conglomerate ByteDance owned TikTok is trending all over for a long time. The short video-based social media app has already been downloaded by over one billion users worldwide, out of which 614 million downloads recorded in 2019 only.
The app is reportedly having 500 million monthly users, out of which 31per cent of its user-base is in India, while in the US it has a staggering 8.2 per cent. With its massive popularity among the generation-Z and somewhat across the millennials, TikTok is posing an enormous threat to social media giants like Facebook and Snapchat.
Though the Chinese social media app is still lagging behind the most popular social media apps, Facebook and Instagram by a narrow margin, the massive growth of TikTok have spooked many of the big enterprises. Current trendlines hint the Chinese social media app might go a long way. Here is why:
However, the new-age social media app is facing some obstacles in the US regarding the acquisition of music.ly and concerns regarding censoring politically sensitive content. In June 2019, TikTok faced similar heat in India concerning content guideline violation in the country. Following the notice from the authority, TikTok removed over 60 lakh video content from its feed.