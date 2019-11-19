Chinese conglomerate ByteDance owned TikTok is trending all over for a long time. The short video-based social media app has already been downloaded by over one billion users worldwide, out of which 614 million downloads recorded in 2019 only.

The app is reportedly having 500 million monthly users, out of which 31per cent of its user-base is in India, while in the US it has a staggering 8.2 per cent. With its massive popularity among the generation-Z and somewhat across the millennials, TikTok is posing an enormous threat to social media giants like Facebook and Snapchat.

Though the Chinese social media app is still lagging behind the most popular social media apps, Facebook and Instagram by a narrow margin, the massive growth of TikTok have spooked many of the big enterprises. Current trendlines hint the Chinese social media app might go a long way. Here is why:

TikTok is the only social media app in the competition right now, which is available in China and the rest of the world. By comparison, all social media biggies like Facebook, Insta and Snap are still inaccessible in China.

Unlike the competitors, TikTok offers content building easy and exciting. Users can use existing clips available in the gallery, alongside creating new videos. The app features some handy tools with effects designed to make the pre-teens excited. Its Live-ops technology allows users to communicate with fellow users.

TikTok owner ByteDance is merging all of its apps to offer a coercive ecosystem to smartphone users. In China, ByteDance has already launched its first smartphone with all of its apps pre-installed.

Alongside winning the user's mind, ByteDance is also marketing TikTok in a very aggressive manner. The owner has reportedly spent 1.2 billion till date for its advertisement.

However, the new-age social media app is facing some obstacles in the US regarding the acquisition of music.ly and concerns regarding censoring politically sensitive content. In June 2019, TikTok faced similar heat in India concerning content guideline violation in the country. Following the notice from the authority, TikTok removed over 60 lakh video content from its feed.