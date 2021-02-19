A TikTok user went viral after she discovered a declassified 1983 CIA report that describes the US agency's belief that humans can transcend space and time by using their minds.

The CIA report—Analysis and Assessment of The Gateway Process—was published almost four decades ago and penned by US Army Lieutenant Colonel Wayne M McDonnell. In the document, he described a technique called "The Gateway Experience".

What Is This Gateway Experience?

According to the 29-page report, the Gateway Experience can allow someone to transcend space and time. The TikTok user, Abigail Carey, who has almost 500,000 followers, explained the CIA report in a sequence of videos.

She said that the report confirms hypnosis, transcendental meditation and manifestation or biofeedback. "It refers to all of these outlets as reasonable starting points to reasonably access the gateway," said the TikTok user.

She believes the reason why people did not read the paper is that it's quite lengthy. Carey said the report describes: "Where we go when we die, what 'consciousness' is, our universe is a hologram, time travel and how to send telepathic messages."

As per McDonnell, the system is designed to bring enhanced focus, strength and coherence to the amplitude and frequency of our brain wave output between left and right hemispheres to alter the consciousness and then move it outside the physical sphere to escape even the restrictions of space and time. It is also said that sound recordings are used to control the brain waves to alter the human mind.

What Exists and What Not

The CIA report claimed that solid matter in the strict construction of the term does not exist. The atoms which make up the "physical" are spinning, oscillating and energy grids. "They are energy. Not matter," added the report.

It also says: "The universe is composed of interacting energy fields, some at rest and some in motion. It is, in and of itself, one gigantic hologram of unbelievable complexity." "The human mind is also a hologram which attunes itself to the universal hologram."

However, a TikTok user who came across Carey's page asked her in the comment section to share the details on YouTube or make a podcast. Another person wrote, "It's a real-life x file bro".

But some people found it difficult to understand Carey's explanation of the extensive report. A user commented that the explanation made him tired and he almost fell asleep because he did not understand anything about what Carey was saying.

"Bruh all that's being said is 'I'm basically trying to prove how this works but it is really hard because I can't physically prove consciousness," wrote another Tik Tok user.