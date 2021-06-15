TikTok Influencer Kicked out of Pub as Her Top was Too Revealing and Showed Cleavage

A TikTok influencer named Mollie Wood revealed she and her friend were humiliated at the Wetherspoons pub in the UK as staff refused to serve them beer saying their outfits were too revealing and showed a lot of cleavage.

The 20-year-old blonde influencer shared a video along with her friend Amy Lee, 20, being furious at the pub manager who walked up to their table and straight away asked them to leave the brewery saying their cleavage was as "equal to a man being shirtless," she said.

The manager, who Molly claims to be man in his early 30s also called their tops ''inappropriate''. The influencer revealed that she called him out on his sexism at the bar but the manager stated that he refused to serve drinks even to men who walked up to the brewery with no shirt on and sent back men who dressed ''unsuitably'' and refused to acknowledge her sexist remark.

Molly and her brunette friend wore black halter crop tops with ankle-length skirts and canvas shoes and revealed in the video that they chose the outfit to beat the 30 degree scorching weather and wanted to cool off with some beers before a confrontation broke out with the manager.

The influencer revealed she questioned the manager if there was a dress code at the pub and asked him to show it on papers but he refused to give a straight answer and other staff members came forward in supporting his views.

Molly stated that the manager also kept turning his back when she spoke and intimidated her in a way like she doesn't exist and her voice and opinions don't matter.

''He said 'You can't come in here, you're dressed really inappropriately and it isn't suitable. You can't be wearing a top like that because that's like a man being topless and we've been kicking topless men out all day,'' Molly said in the video mimicking the manager.

She revealed that she and her friend felt ''embarrassed'' by the manager's behaviour and decided to leave the place and went on to a different pub The Back of Beyond and were served beer and felt welcomed by the staff.

In the TikTok video, Molly summed up her anger against the manager by saying, ''I told him how sexist it was to compare me to a topless man. I was wearing a top. I wasn't topless.''