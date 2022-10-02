TikTok Has Not Shelved Live Shopping Service Plan, Could Launch it in US This Year: Report

TikTok could launch live shopping in the US, contrary to earlier news that it had shelved such plans. The Chinese short-form video app is still working on the plan, the Financial Times reported. According to the report, the platform is looking to join TalkShopLive to launch live shopping features in the US.

TalkShopLive, which is a live shopping platform based in Los Angeles, is being used by Walmart and Microsoft's MSN for shopping livestreams, IANS adds.

More From IANS

According to the report, TikTok could leverage TalkShopLive's technology to allow creators to host live shopping sessions on its own platform.

The company may launch live shopping in this festive season.

In a statement, TikTok said it's "constantly exploring new and different options for how we can best serve our community, creators and merchants in markets around the world".

The Chinese short-form video app continued its reign as the top grossing non-game app worldwide across the App Store and Google Play combined in the third quarter this year.

TikTok saw approximately $914.4 million in consumer spending this quarter, bringing its lifetime total to roughly $6.3 billion, according to Sensor Tower report.

"TikTok was the No. 1 revenue-generating non-game app on the App Store, while on Google Play it came second to Google One, which maintained its No. 1 spot with a little more than $330 million," it added.