TikTok jumped into controversy again after banning a US-based millennial account for seven days. The millennial called Feroza Aziz posted a video on November 25, which starts with how to grow beautiful eyelashes and suddenly takes a turn and begins spreading awareness about what going on in the detention camps based out of China. The video talking about Uighur Muslims was removed which followed a ban on Aziz's account for a week.

The video had garnered 1.4 million views

TikTok had permanently banned one of her past profile on November 15 after she was allegedly discussing Bin Laden. The video went viral soon after it went live, and recorded a view of more than 1.4 million views and 5,00,000 likes. Once TikTok deleted that video, she shared it via Twitter and Instagram, which further recorded another five million views.

However, a spokesperson of the social media giant told BBC that the company never censor any content for featuring politically-sensitive content. He further expressed that her latest video about Chinese concentration camp is still up in the platform. But Ms Aziz's video had not appeared in the Chinese version of Tiktok dubbed Douyin.

TikTok had banned one of her profile for discussing about Bin Laden

As reported by Buzzfeed, a TikTok spokesperson claimed the reason for suspending Ms Aziz is for another video where she sexualised Osama Bin Laden. Feroza however, denied the allegation of sexualising Osama and claimed it was a 'dark-humour spin .'

Buzzfeed further explained, in the Osama video, she starts with expressing her crush on white male icons like Justin Bieber in her mid-school days. Which has now converted towards non-white Muslim celebrities like Zayn Malik. The video ends up showing an image of Osama Bin Laden, the former ISIS chief and the mastermind of 9/11.

Feroza is also quite active on Twitter after she created her account at the beginning of this month. Through a tweet, she had expressed that China is terrified of the news spreading about the concentration camps in the western region of Xinjiang. The video went viral in Twitter soon after the controversy.