Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, who is basking in on the blockbuster success of War, has recently started shooting for the third instalment of Baaghi in Serbia. He has posted a picture on social media that offers a glimpse at the set of the film.

The 29-year-old actor has given many spectacular performances since his debut and carved a niche for himself in the action genre. He has earned the tag of the world's youngest action star. Tiger has set a new benchmark with his last movie War becoming the highest grossing Bollywood movie of 2019 with its collection of Rs 473.60 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

After the release of War, Tiger Shroff moved on the production of his next movie Baaghi 3, the next instalment of the franchise, which is currently being shot in Serbia. He took to his Instagram page to convey his followers that he is filming under extreme cold climate. He shared a photo and wrote, "Sun is shinin...but weather ain't easyyy....11 degrees Pic Courtesy - @ruchitrajguru. #baaghi3"

It is not easy to shoot in the cold climate of Serbia, but action star Tiger Shroff is giving his best and pushing boundaries for Baaghi 3, which is one of the most awaited films for his fans. We will get to see him performing never-before-seen stunts in the movie. By the looks of it, the movie is going to be the biggest action-packed entertainer.

The actor has catapulted himself into a whole new league with War, which has made him the only actor from his generation to achieve the phenomenal numbers of over Rs 300 crores at the box office in India. He is also the only one from his generation to have 3 franchise films.

Unlike other young actors, Tiger Shroff works really hard on his fitness and martial arts skills which is evident enough from the stunts he managed to pull off in each of his films without taking the help of a body double. He is expected to take action sequences a notch higher with the new instalment of Baaghi.