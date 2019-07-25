TIBCO Software Inc., a global leader in integration, API management, and analytics, today announced a joint project with Nanyang Polytechnic (NYP), a premier polytechnic college in Singapore. TIBCO and NYP will collaborate to launch a centre and lab to teach students how to use connected intelligence insights for better business decisions.

The NYP - TIBCO Centre of Innovation for Connected Intelligence will be located onsite at NYP, featuring a curriculum involving NYP staff, students, and business partners, as well as an active community for the co-creation of connected intelligence solutions.

"This collaboration with Nanyang Polytechnic will deliver the data analytics skills needed in the region and provide early awareness of data, so the next generation of workers are industry-ready upon graduation," said Erich Gerber, senior vice president, EMEA and APJ, TIBCO. "It is crucial that we influence young people's relevant skills by exposing them to leading connected intelligence solutions, such as TIBCO Spotfire. We believe that this programme could be groundbreaking in terms of the potential economic impact."

The Centre of Innovation for Connected Intelligence will enhance the development of students' data capabilities to address critical manpower shortages. Students will study TIBCO solutions, including TIBCO Spotfire®, TIBCO CloudTM Mashery®, and TIBCO® Streaming, to ensure that they are equipped with the competencies and skillsets required to meet industry needs in application and solution innovation. Additionally, the lab will focus on IoT technologies to show students real-life scenarios in which industries leverage data in real-time to make informed decisions that drive business impacts.

"With the impending global rollout of 5G networks, connected intelligence will play an even bigger role in business transformation. The NYP - TIBCO Centre of Innovation for Connected Intelligence will help our learners and industry players deepen their skills through research and industry projects. We will also support companies who are keen to deliver cutting-edge solutions in this area," said Daniel Wee, director, School of IT, NYP. "Close partnerships between institutes of higher learning and the industry are essential to address the training needs of the workforce."

Both TIBCO and NYP will collaborate on research and development regarding new areas of connected intelligence, including emerging communications technology and solution domains. Learn more about TIBCO's industry and higher education partnerships.