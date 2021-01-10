There's no doubt in the fact that musicians get to do what few can. Besides creating music and composing songs, they get to connect to the audience like no other. Very few have the talent who can bring an impact on people's lives. Tiara-Maria Wehbe, a 19-year old girl born in Los Angeles, United States of America is a singer who has wooed everyone with her soothing voice.

Along with studies, she always aspired to be a singer and it is one of the best career options she opted for. "I have always thought of working independently and I am really enjoying this process and getting to learn a lot about music", said Maria. The singer completed high school from Lycee Libanais Francophone Privée Dubaï (LLFP) and is currently studying Media and Communication from the American University of Beirut (AUB).

Maria is new in the league and she is surely here to stay. Besides this, she is also a traveller and loves to explore different places. In November she released her song 'Provide' ft. Bayou. The song is available across all streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, Anghami, Deezer, Amazon Music and YouTube. She believes that versatility is a quality every singer must have to stay in the race.

Earlier, Tiara has crooned her voice for various cover songs like 'Li Beirut' and 'Don't Watch Me Cry'. She has her plans of launching various other original tracks soon. "I am really glad that I have been getting a positive response to the songs I have shared on my Instagram. It just motivates me and I hope to bring more songs to life in the coming time", she added. Moreover, Maria has grown up in Dubai with her mother and has great fluency in languages including English, French and Arabic.

Her major interest lies in Pop and R&B and she has got a lot of plans to collaborate with other singers and musicians. Till date, she has travelled to many beautiful places in the world including Dubai, Beirut, Abu Dhabi, Mykonos, Cyprus among other destinations. With 2020 being a dull year for everyone, Tiara Maria hopes that 2021 will be better than this year. The singer aims to travel across the world and her dream is to perform at the gigs and tours all over the world. Our best wishes are with her and may she hit the right chord with her melodious songs.