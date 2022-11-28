The sudden death of the influential young founder of Amber Group, Tiantian Kullander, has shocked the crypto industry. The company confirmed that he died suddenly in his sleep on November 23. He is survived by his wife and young son.

Kullander was in the process of raising $100 million for his company after having received a $3 billion valuation earlier this year. He was one of the successful co-founders.

He Put His Heart and Soul into the Company

Kullander began his career as a market trader for the Goldman Sachs Group and Morgan Stanley before establishing the Amber Group in 2017. He had even earned a spot on the Forbes Under 30 list in 2019 in the Asia Finance and Venture Capital category. The young entrepreneur was also the founder of KeeperDAO.

The Amber Group, a digital asset trading platform, confirmed his death in a statement on the company's website. "He put his heart and soul into the company, in every stage of its growth. He led by example with his intellect, generosity, humility, diligence and creativity," it said. "TT's legacy will live on and we will work even harder to make Amber the category-defining leader of our industry, as this was TT's ambition and dream. His passing is a tragedy and our thoughts and prayers are with the family."

TT was described as a respected thought leader and widely recognized as a pioneer for the industry. "His depth of knowledge, his willingness to collaborate and his desire to always help others benefitted countless start-ups and individuals. His insights and creativity inspired many projects, people and communities."

Kullander, a crypto whiz, also sat on the Board of Fnatic, one of the world's most successful e-sports organizations. Arthur Cheong, the founding partner of DeFinance Capital, said the industry has lost a young, bright and most importantly, a good soul.