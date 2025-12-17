Thundery Showers to Continue in Singapore Till End of December 2025: MSS

Singaporeans should be prepared for more wet weather in the final two weeks of December, with thundery showers forecast on most days, according to the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS).

In an update issued on Tuesday, December 16, MSS said that unsettled conditions are expected to persist for the rest of the month, with showers likely to develop in the afternoon on most days and extend into the evening at times.

Some of these showers could be widespread and heavy. Overall rainfall for the second half of December is forecast to be close to the seasonal average across most parts of Singapore, while daily maximum temperatures are expected to range between 32 deg C and 34 deg C.

North-east monsoon conditions are set to continue during this period, with winds blowing mainly from the north-west or north-east.

MSS noted that similar weather patterns were observed in the first half of December, when moderate to heavy thundery showers fell across parts of the island on most afternoons. On several days, rainfall extended into the evening.

Rainfall totals in the first fortnight of December were above average in most areas. The highest daily rainfall during this period was recorded on December 4, when 134.2mm was measured at Jurong West.

Some locations saw significantly higher-than-usual rainfall, with the area around Jurong Pier registering about 175% above average. In contrast, rainfall around MacRitchie Reservoir was about 7% below average.

The heavy rain also triggered multiple flash floods earlier this month. The most recent incident occurred on the afternoon of December 12, when flooding was reported in Kembangan and along East Coast Road amid intense downpours, according to the PUB.

Flash flood warnings were issued on six days during the first half of December, while the National Environment Agency sounded heavy rain warnings on seven days over the same period.

At sea, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has urged mariners and sea users to remain vigilant during the ongoing north-east monsoon season, which is expected to last until March 2026.

MPA cautioned that stronger winds, rougher sea conditions and periods of moderate to heavy rain may occur.

Despite the frequent showers, temperatures remained relatively high. Daily maximum temperatures in the first half of December hovered between 32 deg C and 34 deg C on most days, with the highest reading of 34.5 deg C recorded at Newton on December 5.