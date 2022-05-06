Throwback: Biden Was Strong Anti-Abortionist; Vehemently Opposed Roe V. Wade in The 1970s

US President Joe Biden has been against abortion for a long time and he had voted against the Supreme Court's verdict on the Roe V. Wade case, which legalized abortion across the US. Biden, in 1982, voted to allow individual states to overturn Roe v. Wade ruling.

Biden, a senator at that time, backed a constitutional amendment to the ruling. Biden had cited his Roman Catholic faith as the reason for his stance on the Roe v. Wade ruling.

But the bill never made it to the full Senate, and when it came back up the following year, Biden voted against it and has since supported abortion rights, according to The New York Times.

At that time, Biden had pointed out that the Supreme Court had gone too far in the Roe case as the court had legalized abortion.

Biden's Controversial Remark on Abortion

Even during an interview at that time, he stressed that a woman shouldn't have the sole right to say what should happen to her body.

But when he was leaving the vice president's office in 2017 there were some changes in his abortion view as he turned more moderate on abortion than his conservative stance. Experts believe that the change in his stance aimed to target women voters for the 2020 polls.

Abortions Could Be a Big Issue For the Next Elections

Now he has changed his stance on abortion. This time as elections are nearing he could make efforts to lure women voters. Democrats see the issue could be a major one as primaries are nearing and women are going to be the majority of the voters in several areas.

The leak from the Supreme Court has re-ignited the abortion row in the US as the apex court could overrun the Roe V. Wade verdict, which legalized abortion across the US. States could have the freedom to ban abortion following the court's decision. It's believed that nearly half of the US states could ban abortions.