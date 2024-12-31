Three Men Charged for Fabricating Quotes Related to Mosque Project, Another Accused of Lying to Muis Officer

A consulting firm's director allegedly encouraged the directors of two other companies to create fake quotes, which were then sent to Sultan Mosque for its digitization project.

It is alleged that between August and October 2022, Mohamad Daud A Rahim, 60, who was a director of Qirom Consulting at the time of the alleged offenses, encouraged Mohd Nasir Mohd Sairi and Mohd Nasral Awang to do so.

At the time, Nasir, then 59, was a director of Fatiin Multimedia, and Nasral, then 44, was a director of Onaga Sys.

"Meant to Mislead..."

"These false quotes were purportedly meant to mislead... Sultan Mosque into believing that Fatiin Multimedia and Onaga Sys were prepared to undertake the digitalization project for the (mosque) at the quoted prices," the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said in a statement.

The statement added, "It is alleged that Daud planned to mislead Sultan Mosque into thinking that Qirom Consulting, which also provided a quote for the digitalization project, had provided a competitive quote."

Daud was charged with two counts of encouraging someone else to fabricate accounts on December 31. On such evidence, Nasral and Nasir were each found guilty of one count of purposefully assisting him.

Two Charges of Deceiving a Management

Daud was also accused with two charges of deceiving a management at Sultan Mosque by providing a false quote, which is against the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA).

In August and September of 2022, he allegedly encouraged Nasir to fabricate accounts, according to prosecution records.

On September 1, 2022, Daud allegedly presented a fake quote that Nasir had produced for $24,900 to a management at Sultan Mosque.

Additionally, Daud is charged with encouraging Nasral to fabricate financial statements in October 2022. On October 28 of that year, Daud is reported to have provided the same manager the fake quote that Nasral had produced for $56,000. However, CPIB did not specify if Daud's company was eventually given the project.

A fourth guy, Mohd Zairil Ismail, 53, was alsoaccused on December 31 with one count each of possessing a pepper spray and providing false information to a public worker.

He was a senior manager with the Mosque-Madrasah-Wakaf Shared Services (MMWSS) at the time of the alleged offenses, according to the CPIB's statement.

On or around June 16, 2023, he is charged with lying to a deputy director of the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis). Muis oversees the MMWSS committee.

Zairil is accused of telling the Muis officer that he had no financial or personal stake in Qirom Consulting. Additionally, he allegedly claimed that the company had never paid him.

Details regarding his purported ties to Qirom Consulting were not revealed in court records or the CPIB.

Case Postponed Until January 2025

Zairil is also charged with possessing pepper spray on or around September 5, 2023.

The three other guys are Singaporeans, but Nasral is Malaysian and a permanent resident of Singapore.

Nasral, Nasir, and Zairil's cases have been postponed until January 28, 2025. On February 11, 2025, Daud's case will be brought up in court once more.

An offender faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine for each case of account fraud. An offender faces up to five years in prison and a sentence of up to $100,000 for each PCA charge.

If found guilty of possessing pepper spray, Zairil may faces a maximum three-year jail sentence and a $5,000 fine.