Three Men to be Charged Over Separate Molestation Cases Across Singapore

Three men aged between 30 and 51 will be charged in court on Tuesday, December 2, for their suspected involvement in three unrelated cases of outrage of modesty, according to the police.

The first case occurred on July 19, 2025, when a 23-year-old woman was allegedly molested along Duxton Road by a 38-year-old man. Police said officers were able to identify the suspect through follow-up investigations aided by CCTV footage. He was later arrested and will face one charge of outrage of modesty under Section 354(1) of the Penal Code 1871.

In a separate incident on September 14, a 30-year-old man is said to have molested a 47-year-old woman at Tiong Bahru MRT station. The police officers who responded to the scene arrested the man immediately. He will also be charged under Section 354(1) of the Penal Code 1871.

The third case took place on November 4 along Bayfront Avenue, where a 51-year-old man allegedly molested a 30-year-old woman. The officers who arrived at the location arrested the suspect at the scene. He will similarly face one count of outrage of modesty under Section 354(1) of the Penal Code 1871.

The offence carries a penalty of up to three years' jail, a fine, caning, or a combination of these punishments.

The police reiterated their zero-tolerance stance toward sexual offences, emphasising that such acts threaten personal safety and undermine public security. They added that they continue to work with partners including public entertainment venues, transport operators and community groups to deter and prevent molestation.

Victims of molestation are advised to move away from the perpetrator and contact the police as soon as it is safe. Authorities encourage victims to observe and remember key details such as the offender's appearance, clothing, and the exact location and time of the incident.

Members of the public are also urged to stay alert, especially in crowded places. Witnesses who observe molestation or suspect someone is being targeted should report it immediately, as prompt action can deter offenders and provide vital information. Quick responses from both victims and bystanders can help police identify suspects swiftly and prevent further harm.