Three Men to Be Charged with Culpable Homicide Over Deadly Traffic Accidents

Two drivers allegedly overtook each other at speeds of over 190kmh on the Central Expressway towards Seletar Expressway in January 2024 when they were involved in an accident that led to the death of a 31-year-old motorcyclist.

Following the accident on Jan 14, 2024, at 1.54am, both drivers – men aged 33 and 34 – were arrested, and their driving licences were immediately suspended. One of them had allegedly driven his car at 192kmh and the other at 170kmh, both far exceeding the speed limit of 90kmh.

In a statement on Oct 27, the police said that the pair are among three men who are expected to be charged in court on Oct 28 for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

In a separate case, the third man, a 35-year-old driver, was involved in a fatal traffic accident involving a car and a cyclist along Nicoll Highway towards Guillemard Road on Dec 19, 2023, at about 5am.

The 45-year-old male cyclist was taken unconscious to the hospital, where he died.

Police investigations revealed that the driver had allegedly consumed alcohol, driven against the flow of traffic, collided into the cyclist and then fled the scene without rendering assistance.

The police identified and arrested the driver within 16 hours of the incident. The driver's licence was immediately suspended.

He was initially charged for dangerous driving causing death. But the charge was revised to an offence of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, after a review by the police and with the concurrence of the Attorney-General's Chambers.

For the offence of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, offenders can be fined jailed for up to 15 years, fined, caned or face a combination of the penalties.