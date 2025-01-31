Three Injured in Three-Vehicle Collision at Singapore's Jalan Kayu; Driver Cooperating as Police Launch Investigation

A motorcycle and two cars collided in Jalan Kayu, sending three people to the hospital on Thursday afternoon.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) responded to the inquiries by saying that it received notification of the collision close to the intersection of Jalan Kayu and Sengkang West Way at 1:50 pm.

A 50-year-old man, his 40-year-old female pillion rider, and a 34-year-old female automobile passenger were reportedly transported to the hospital while conscious, according to the police.

According to SCDF, one of the three was sent to KK Women's and Children's Hospital, while the other two were brought to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Several people can be seen providing refuge and medical attention to the injured in images and videos of the accident's aftermath that were uploaded to the Singapore Roads Accident.com Facebook page.

One image depicts a dark-colored multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) with a kerb installed, while the other shows crumpled, twisted metal on the road next to a kerb. The MPV has a broken front bumper and a dislocated front left wheel.

The police said that a 48-year-old male driver is helping with investigations.