Three, Including Two Kids, Rescued by SCDF after Mezzanine Floor Collapses at Toa Payoh Warehouse in Singapore

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) rescued three people, including two kids, from a warehouse unit at Toa Payoh after the unit's mezzanine floor and storage racks fell on Tuesday, January 28.

Around 5:50 pm, SCDF received a report of an incident at 11 Toa Payoh Industrial Park. Rescuers from the SCDF's Special Response Unit and Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team, as well as firefighters from Bishan Fire Station, were sent to the scene.

According to a Facebook post by SCDF, four people were first "trapped under piles of rugs" after the fall.

Before the SCDF arrived, one person managed to free himself and warned that three more were still stuck beneath the carpets.

The firefighters and rescuers started scouring the roughly 20m by 10m collapse site with the help of two SCDF search dogs as soon as they arrived.

SCDF said, "The firefighters and rescuers removed piles of rugs and cut through storage racks to reach the three trapped persons."

"After an operation lasting about 90 minutes, all three persons, two of whom were children, were rescued," they added.

Following the collapse, all four of the trapped people were sent to hospitals: the children were transferred to KK Women's and Children's Hospital, while the adults were brought to Tan Tock Seng Hospital. SCDF said, "All four persons were conscious when conveyed to the hospitals".