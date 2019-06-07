THQ Nordic has announced its plans for the upcoming E3 2019. The company has confirmed three reveals for three consecutive days. Many fans are expecting some loved titles to be revealed as part of the announcements.

According to the official THQ Nordic Twitter, the publisher is making three announcements in three consecutive days, from June 5 to 7. The June 5 reveal would show up around 4 p.m. CEST/10 a.m. EST, while the June 6 and 7 reveals would be around 7 p.m. CEST/ 1 p.m. EST for both of those days.

While THQ is cooking up something exciting news for its fans, it definitely has many titles that fans are expecting to once again see this year. So far, a new "Darksiders" game has been confirmed by the company. The "Diablo"-style spinoff, called "Darksiders: Genesis," is reportedly coming to Google Stadia.

Aside from existing IPs, THQ Nordic has a lot of dormant IPs yet to receive a new game. Among these titles are "Red Faction," "Destroy All Humans!" and "Dead Island 2." An executive from THQ confirmed that they're still working on "Dead Island 2" despite a long silence for almost 5 years in its development.

Meanwhile, "Destroy All Humans!" has been slightly confirmed after looking at the email sent to the press atteding their event. The "Unannounced Game #1" is said to be a "long-awaited return of a galactically beloved game/franchise." The "Destroy All Humans!" main character is an alien invader aiming to conquer Earth. Aside from conquering Earth, players would be able to do what most extraterrestrial aliens do in the movies such as abducting cattle and use a gun called "Anal Probe."

Lastly, "Red Faction" is known for its long adventure and challenging enemy AI that won the favor of many fans who enjoyed its earlier entries. Its modern entries have been disappointing for many fans, who are now eager to see a game that'll give it justice.

For now, we'll have to wait for THQ Nordic to reveal which games they are planning to show to their fans at E3 2019.

