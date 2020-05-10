In Germany, the novel coronavirus infection rate is increasing just as the country announced relaxing several of its lockdown restrictions imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19. At the same time, thousands gathered in several German cities, calling for a complete and swift end to the restrictions

Germany witnesses rise in coronavirus infection rate

According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), Germany's reproduction rate, ie, the number of persons a Covid-19 patient can infect has surpassed one. This means that a coronavirus patient infects at least one other person. Reproduction rate is a key measure used by the Berlin-based Robert Koch University, that has served as Germany's primary coronavirus overseer. According to the RKI report released on Saturday, country's reproduction rate now stands at 1.1.

On Wednesday, when chancellor Angela Merkel announced easing of some major coronavirus restrictions, reproduction rate stood at 0.65. This clearly reflects that the infection rate has risen since then. This also serves as a warning to other nations who are intending or on the track to do the same.

As per the relaxations announced on Wednesday, all shops are allowed to reopen, classes will resume shortly and the Bundesliga - Germany's top football league will restart as soon as next weekend, BBC reported.

Thousands demonstrate in Germany

Just as the country is witnessing a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, thousands of demonstrators took to streets throughout Germany, on Saturday. Thousands of protesters demanded further and quicker easing of lock-down restrictions. Protests were witnessed in several cities, including Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich and Stuttgart. At least 30 protesters were arrested in Berlin for not obeying social distancing measures. Some protesters threw bottles at police officers.

Germany has been widely lauded for its handling of coronavirus crisis. It has witnessed THE seventh highest number of COVID-19 cases in Europe, but less number of fatalities, as compared to its European counterparts. As on Sunday, the country has reported 171,324 COVID-19 cases along with 7,549 fatalities, according to tally by John Hopkins University.