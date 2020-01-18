Despite the immense popularity of Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox and Opera, Internet Explorer still reigns over many Windows users. The reason behind these is umpteen. First of all, Internet Explorer is a default browser to all Microsoft made operating system which need to be changed manually.

Zero-Day Vulnerability

Whatever the reason may be, you should immediately ditch the good-old internet browser and embrace Chromium-based Edge browser. Internet Explorer developer Microsoft has just released an advisory mentioning the browser is riddled with severe exploits, enough to make you zero-day attack victims.

Microsoft, through an advisory post, has mentioned an RCE (Remote Code Execution) vulnerability exists in Internet Explorer. The vulnerability is capable to corrupt the system memory in such a way that any cybercriminal can exploit it and execute arbitrary code in the system. The vulnerability could help the cybercriminal to get hold of the current user right and thus take control of the entire system.

The vulnerability exists in the Internet Explorer version 9, 10 and 11 and can compromise a Windows 7, 8.1, 10 and Windows Server version 2012, 2016 and 2019.

No Fix yet

Ironically, Microsoft couldn't come up with the necessary fix till the time of filing this story. The Windows maker has mentioned that they are working on it and probably come up with a patch lined with its regular update schedule. Microsoft releases operating system updates the second Tuesday of every month.

"Our standard policy is to release security updates on Update Tuesday, the second Tuesday of each month. This predictable schedule allows for partner quality assurance and IT planning, which helps maintain the Windows ecosystem as a reliable, secure choice for our customers," Microsoft noted.

Interestingly Mozilla's popular web browser Firefox too was discovered with a zero-day vulnerability last week. Mozilla has quickly come up with a fix to patch the vulnerability already.

Its time to move on

Even after the enormous success of Windows, Microsoft never received the same for its Windows-default web browser Internet Explorer. Several Windows user disliked it for numerous reasons and moved to other third-party browsers including Firefox, Opera, Chrome, Brave, Vivaldi and a ton more.

Microsoft too has recently launched a new Chromium-based web browser. The Edge uses the same engine of Google Chrome. It comes with a similar user interface and menu bar visible in Google Chrome or another popular browser Brave. With Edge, Microsoft has transformed the logo and the feel of the entire browsing experience. However, the Edge browser still have a few issues like syncing favourites, passwords, data and a few more which you have to fix manually.