Meghan Markle has always projected an image of confidence and independence. Before joining the Royal Family, she was a successful actress in Hollywood and was well-versed in taking care of herself.

Apparently, Meghan Markle turned down Prince Harry's offer to hire her a protection officer shortly after their relationship was first revealed to the public. Meghan must have had experience dealing with fans and the paparazzi when she was in Hollywood, especially since Suits was a hit TV show. But it seems that Prince Harry was still worried about his then girlfriend's safety after she was hounded by media around the world back in 2016. Royal biographer Angela Levin revealed in Harry: Conversations with the Prince that he volunteered to pay for a retired Scotland Yard protection officer to protect her.

But Meghan it seems deemed it unnecessary. Ms. Levin said: "Harry became so concerned about keeping Meghan safe that he volunteered to pay for a retired Scotland Yard protection officer to shield her, especially from the foreign press.'

This was a big step for Prince Harry as 24/7 protection is paid for by the state only for a handful of Royal Family members which include the Queen herself, and since Meghan was only a girlfriend, she didn't qualify. But that was not going to stop Prince Harry apparently. The biographer added that Harry was even willing to dip into his own pocket to ensure Meghan's privacy was not invaded. Now that she is the Duchess of Sussex, she qualifies for 24/7 protection, but we have to say, the way in which Meghan carries herself, it seems like she still thinks that it is unnecessary.