Conspiracy theorists have long been alleging that the United States government is well aware of alien existence, and some of them even believe that USAF has signed a secret treaty with extraterrestrials.

Now, a section of conspiracy theorists has started claiming that Ronald Reagan, the 40th president of the United States had tried to disclose facts about aliens in a subtle manner.

Reagan tried to say we are one

During the time of the cold war, Ronald Reagan tried his best to calm the tensions between the United States and USSR by stating that there is no much difference between these countries if an alien invasion happens. The president also asked the United Nations to imagine how quickly the entire world will unite if an advanced alien civilization reaches the earth.

"What if all of us in the world were threatened by an outer power, from outer space, from another planet. We would all of a sudden find out that we didn't have any differences at all. Perhaps we need some outside, universal threat to make us recognize this common bond. I occasionally think how quickly our differences worldwide would vanish if we were facing an alien threat from outside this world," said Reagan, Express.co.uk reports.

Even though Reagan's words were intended to reduce the tensions between the United States and USSR, popular UFO hunter Scott C Waring believes that the president was actually gearing up for an alien disclosure.

A subtle hint to the world

As per Waring, Ronald Reagan was trying to inform the general public that aliens are real, and the CIA and NASA are aware of extraterrestrial existence.

"Reagan had inside information from the CIA and NASA and was told that aliens do exist. But he couldn't just come out and say so without breaking national security rules. So instead...he subtly hinted to the rest of the world leaders about what he had learned from the CIA and NASA. He also knows that a small percentage of the other presidents at the United Nations meeting also knew about the existence of aliens," wrote Waring on his website ET Data Base.

In the meantime, Dr Jim Green, a chief NASA scientist had recently predicted that alien life will be discovered on Mars within 2021. As per Green, the most probable extraterrestrial life forms on Mars will be microbes, and he added that humanity is not prepared enough to accept facts surrounding alien existence.