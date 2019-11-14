In the documentary 'Harry & Meghan: An African journey', Meghan Markle is seen lashing out at the British media for being too rough on her and Prince Harry. The Duchess of Sussex also revealed the fact that they didn't even spare her during her pregnancy period and that's what made the 38-year-old feel low and dejected. Several celebrities, politicians and common people alike showed sympathy to the royal couple and asked the media to leave the couple alone.

US presidential runner in 2016, Hillary Clinton joined the bandwagon of supporters for Meghan Markle in a recent interview with the BBC and said she totally feels and understands how the Duchess is being unfairly treated and blamed. The American politician also mentioned that many aspects of her harassment has to do with race.

Hillary also revealed that she would like to give Meghan a really tight hug and tell her to hang on in there. "I feel as a mother I just want to put my arms around her. Oh my God, I want to hug her. I want to tell her to hang in there, don't let those bad guys get you down, keep going, do what you think is right," she said to BBC Radio 5.

She further continued, "She has stood up for herself, she has made her own way in the world. And then she falls in love, and he falls in love with her, and everybody should be celebrating that because it is a true love story."

The 72-year-old American politician also revealed that Meghan's race is the real cause of all the negativity around her and said the mainstream media has allowed it to reign freely. "To think that some of your, what we would call mainstream media actually allowed that to be printed in their pages, or amplified, was heartbreaking and wrong.''

Hillary went on to advise Meghan to not take things seriously and not let the negativity, hatred get the better off her. She stated that Meghan should learn "techniques" like "some humour, some deflection'' and continued saying that ''It is tough what she is going through and I think she deserves a lot better."

Just a week ago, US President Donald Trump also supported Meghan Markle and advised her to not take things too personally. He stated that the American politician too receives bad press on a daily basis and totally understands how she feels right now.