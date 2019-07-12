Meghan Markle may be branching out from her Royal duties and taking on the role of a columnist. The Duchess of Sussex is believed to be planning to guest edit Vogue's September issue but royal commentators have now claimed that Meghan has been offered a monthly column to discuss her charitable pursuits.

Royal expert Melanie Bromley however warned Meghan against the offer to avoid falling out of favour with the press and the public. The E! News chief correspondent said: "I would question this decision, the reason being that if any member of the Royal Family shows a preference towards one media outlet, it can get the others' noses out of joint.

Meghan Markle is already on pretty thin ice with the press as it is. With her demand for privacy and her secretive behaviour. Accepting a writing gig with Vogue could most definitely alienate every other outlet in the world. Besides, it is highly unorthodox for a Royal to take on a regular 9 to 5 or freelancing job.

"That would be quite difficult but it wouldn't be unusual. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie both have had jobs, full-time jobs in some cases, but questions would then come up as far as 'are you using your position? are your going to get paid for it?' And where is that money going to go?"

If Meghan is open to other pursuits, we wonder why she didn't agree to appear in the final season of "Suits", the TV show that made her famous. Meghan Markle may need to tread lightly, she cannot afford to make enemies of the press.