This Twitch-Based 24/7 Reality Show Is Unlike Any You Have Ever Seen Before

Today, Twitch sees 20 million people watching or transmitting live streams every single day. Millions of hours of content are consumed by people who enjoy watching other gamers playing their favorite games, even professionally or for fun. One of those games is Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

CS:GO is a first-person shooter that has been extremely popular ever since it was first released in 2012. It has been a staple game at eSports gaming tournaments around the world, including the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

Today, it is in the top 10 in the Commonwealth of Independent States as far as the most popular online games played go. It also ranks in the top 170 of all online games worldwide. The popularity of this game on the largest video streaming platform in the world, Twitch, is also massive. Within the past year, there have been over 759 million hours watched of gamers playing CCS:GO on Twitch.

Nearly 17 million hours of gameplay have been logged, with 86,000 viewers watching a CS:GO livestream, on average. The official page for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive on Twitch has over 27 million followers. Almost a million Twitch streamers have been showing off their gameplay, which all demonstrates just how popular this game still is after a decade since its release.

A Russian Instagram mega influencer, who has over two million followers on IG, has become increasingly interested in professional gaming and eSports in the CIS. This led him to get an idea. He would create an online reality show that would be based on CS:GO and follow the lives of a group of professional eSports gamers who would all live in the same house. Not only would they be livestreaming their CS:GO gameplay, but they would also be livestreaming their lives 24/7 on Twitch. The house would be installed with all of the necessary equipment to pull off a reality show like this, and be akin to previous popular shows like MTV's The Real World and Big Brother.

The CIS has a growing fanbase of people who love playing multiplayer online games, as well as watching pro gamers playing them on Twitch. The avid fanbase has fueled the rise of numerous gaming competitions and tournaments in the area. While the pandemic has affected the in-person playing of these, it has not thwarted novel ways to help professional eSports players show off their skills. Bezlikiy is doing something that will bring new and exciting content to fans of CS:GO and online eSports in general.

Bezlikiy thinks that spin-offs of his reality show will eventually be made that follow professional eSports gamers who play other popular online games. Since what he is doing has never been done before in this way, he is anticipating massive success with it.