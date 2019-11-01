Shah Rukh Khan, who is desperately in need of a hit after his Zero bombed at the box office, last year, is expected to open on his next movie on 2 November to coincide with his birthday celebration. The King Khan will be reportedly teaming up with none other than Tamil director Atlee Kumar, who is basking in the success of his latest flick Bigil.

Even as the fans are eagerly awaiting for the formal announcement on Shah Rukh Khan's next film, here comes an interesting update about it. If the rumours are to be believed, the title of the flick is Sanki. The name indicates the hot-headed nature of the hero in the Atlee Kumar's film.

"Atlee wrote the script sometime back and it'll be a complete massy entertainer, full of action. SRK loved the premise and trusts Atlee's vision. Hence, Shah Rukh Khan should sign this film for sure, if all goes well," Bollywood Hungama had quoted a source as saying.

As per the same report, Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies is producing the movie and the King Khan has offered a huge amount as a remuneration for Atlee Kumar. Well, the Tamil director is offered Rs 30 crore by the Bollywood superstar to helm the project.

The movie is expected to take off in December and it will be ready for release, next Deepavali.

Atlee Kumar started his career with hit film Raja Rani. Thereafter, he teamed up with Vijay for three movies - Theri, Mersal and Bigil – in a row. All the films turned out to be successful ventures at the box office.

His latest movie Bigil has minted over Rs 200 crore in less than a week at the worldwide box office.