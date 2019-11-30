The thumb rule of the job game is to work hard and get paid. Nobody considered sleeping as a part of it. That said, an India-based startup is looking for true-blue sleep lovers who can contribute to the company's process by sleeping nine hours a day. In lieu, the startup is offering around $2000 per month.

Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, director and co-founder of Wakefit.co, has told Business Insider that they are looking forward to candidates to join in its "sleep internship 2020 batch." To get the buzz, the company has already posted the job to attract employees.

Criteria for dream job of sleeping

If you are wondering, what would be the criteria to get this dream job, (well at least for many),Ramalingegowda expressed to Business Insider, that the company is looking for candidates obsessed with sleeping. And are "willing to go any lengths to make sleep a priority in their lives." "The Sleep Internship initiative aims to bring back the focus on sleep health by celebrating and applauding people who obsess about sleeping well."

Well, the game has a set of rules too. First, you are not allowed to use any laptop during working hours (ahem, sleeping hours). Of course, your smartphone would also count in the list. And you have to sleep nine hours a day. During the nap-time you have to wear a sleep tracker and to make it better the startup would arrange a counselling session for you. The dress code of this dream job is, of course, pyjamas.

JD for the job is here

According to the job description, the criteria for grabbing this job has a fiery passion and an innate ability to fall asleep instantly. However, the job would last only for 100 days and after that Wakefit would offer you INR 100,000, which translates roughly to around $1,906. Wakefit is an India-based startup and makes mattress and pillows. And through the internships sleep habit tracking, they would check how your sleep gets improved after switching to their home-brewed mattresses.

Through the campaign, the startup is spread the good word about why sleeping is required to maintain and work-life balance in our everyday lives.