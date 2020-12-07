Zodwa Rebecca Libram, a popular South African dancer, socialite and media personality, has thrown the social distancing guidelines over Covid-19 to wind at a recent stage performance. The most embarrassing part of the story is that the reality TV star has let her fans touch inappropriately again. And if it was not enough, she kissed a fan which has angered the netzens.

In a video shared by herself on Instagram, the entertainer, popularly known as Zodwa Wabantu, is driving audience crazy during her performance, while allowing fans to touch her private parts. "You can have Your talent, I have Power Fill Up.[sic]" she captioned the video.

The incident occurred in Mpumalanga. In the clip, the dancer thrills the people with her signature moves even as people record her indecent act.

However, the dancer is not uncomfortable at strangers touching her inappropriately. Earlier, a video had surfaced in which a man was rubbing her bum and another person was putting his hands around her thighs. However, her response to the criticism had shocked many.

"Guys, whether you touch me or whether you do whatever to me when I am on stage, I don't have a problem with that," Zodwa had stated said earlier.

Meanwhile, her act has not gone well with a section of netizens for not following social distancing rules. It has to be noted that she has a verified Instagram account with 1.4 million followers. Sample of their comment can be read below:

A user wrote, "No social distancing, no masks, gosh do these people take into account how huge Covid is health risk now and takes everyone down their own way? [sic]"

Another person said, "To start with each one of them has their unknown health profiles. Lots could be asymptotic. This is a disaster in the making they'll live to regret why they chose fun over life someday, " wrote another follower, Peetah.[sic]"

Ä netizen added, "People doesn't take this pandemic serious yet we losing lives daily, how can people be packed like that, government need to take actions for the organizers of such events this is not on. [sic]"