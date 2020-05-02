Handling snakes is definitely not the cup of tea of everyone, even for true animal lovers. But a pregnant woman in Arizona, US, has recently surprised many netizens with her daredevil act. The woman, identified as Tawney Kae Rauch, is seven months pregnant and spotted a long gopher snake on the road. She decided to come out of her car as she just wanted to save the reptile so that it doesn't get killed by other moving vehicles.

In the video, that is doing the rounds on social media, Rauch is seen holding the 6-foot long snake with her bare hands from the road. Interestingly, she is also seen talking on the phone while saving the snake. The incident happened when she was driving back to her home in Rimrock from a grocery store.

Pregnant woman saves snake

Apparently, she wasn't worried about her safety in handling the reptile as she knew it isn't a venomous snake. Having spent a long time in Montana, she is said to be familiar with many gopher snakes. The woman and her husband later released the snake to the wild. "I just wanted to get it out of harm's way and to safety. Needless to say, it was a giant snake. I've never seen anything so big before, but it was a big gopher snake," she is quoted as saying on 12News.

The video was recorded by a witness, who shared it on her Facebook page recently. "This is a true Arizonan. Pregnant, on the phone with no hands, picking up a snake out of the middle of the road in the middle of nowhere with her flip flop (sic)," captioned Sky Gue, who shared the video on social media.

Check out some social media reactions here:

Mindi Beth Willes

My amazing friend Tawney Kae Rauch in the Verde Valley 7ish months pregnant rescuing a snake. This doesn't surprise me at all, she loves all of gods creatures and I am blessed to have her as my friend.

Kat Hula Parks

Tawney Rauch you are awesome! Thank you for saving that gorgeous gopher snake!

Ken Edwards

Very cool. Glad she saved it from being ran over

Watch the viral video here: