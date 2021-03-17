This Powerful Life-changing Habit Will Accelerate Your Job Search and Career

Have you ever wanted your professional life to change in a dramatic way, but didn't know if it was possible? Whether you are trying to land your dream job, looking for investors for a start-up, or want more clients for your company, there is one simple action that you can take to reach your professional goals faster.

Dennis Koutoudis and Emily Pappas are the co-founders of LinkedSuperPowers and authors of The Superpower of Online Networking. Since joining forces in 2015 to create their company based in London, New York and Athens, they've helped individuals and companies from all around the world achieve their unique professional goals by optimizing the utilization of the LinkedIn platform.

While there are many elements that go into utilizing LinkedIn in the most effective way, Koutoudis and Pappas say that there is one overlooked habit that will stimulate the process of networking online and helps you reach your goals faster than anything else.

It can bring you marvelous results whether you are a student about to enter the job market for the first time or a CEO interested in creating a competitive edge.

Harness the Power of Social Media by Getting to Know Your Connections

You've probably heard the old adage, "It's not what you know but who you know."

You would be shocked at how often people make a new connection on social media and don't even acknowledge the other person's presence. It would be like exchanging cards at a networking event and just walking away without a word! Take some time to send a personalized message to show that you are interested in that person and start to form a more meaningful relationship with the intention of adding value.

It's easy to get started

Every day go through all of your new social media connections and find people who would be a good match for a networking conversation. "Try to set up a short video chat," said Koutoudis. "That way your connection is more genuine. This is what online networking is all about!"

Remember, networking is not about taking. It's about sharing and finding ways to connect in a win/win collaboration.

No matter what stage you are in your career, online networking can help you reach your goals. You will be amazed at the doors that open when you make it a part of your daily routine.