At a time when thousands of people across the US are protesting against the killing of black man George Floyd, a couple decided to celebrate their wedding right in the middle of such a protest.

Soon after entering the wedlock inside the Logan Hotel, the 42-year-old Michael Gordon and 25-year-old Kerry-Anne caught the attention of many on Saturday. The duo joined the dozens of protesters, who were marching through the streets of Philadelphia in the country. The demonstrators applauded them with huge cheers while the newlyweds held their hands together and kissed in the middle of the street.

"It ended up being a very powerful moment. Not only are we feeling the movement of the people, but I'm meeting my husband, on our wedding day, as a strong black man and a good representative of who we are as people, what our men are like, what our culture is like. It was just a very, very empowering moment for us considering all of this is happening at one moment in one time," Kerry-Anne is quoted as saying by ABC News.

The couple, who got engaged in December 2018 during their trip to Jamaica, had decided to postpone their big day to 2021 in the wake of the novel Coronavirus. However, they decided to exchange the vows despite the spread of pandemic and Floyd protests in the city.

The Caribbean descent Gordon and Anne, who was born in Jamaica, first met at a local gym. They think their wedding day is even more memorable as they were also involved in the protests to honor the 46-year-old black man.

Why is America Burning?

Despite the rapid spread of Coronavirus pandemic, people have been marching all across the US after Floyd was choked to death by the police in Minneapolis. In the videos that have been doing the rounds on social media, Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, is seen pressing his knee on the African-American's neck for almost nine minutes in an attempt to arrest him on May 25. Floyd, who was handcuffed face down in the street, was also heard saying "I can't breath" in the viral videos. He was being arrested for allegedly using counterfeit money to buy cigarettes.

The incident has, however, gained international attention with people all over the world supporting the 'Black Lives Matter' protests against police brutality and racism.