Meghan Markle just had her baby shower and as expected she was showered with outrageous gifts.

Reportedly the Duchess of Sussex was inundated with cards and presents at her baby shower in New York, but there was one gift that was very hard to miss – a massive crib!

The babyletto item was apparently pictured being delivered to The Mark hotel on the Upper East Side, carefully packaged in its box.

Apparently, Meghan will be joined by around 15 guests at her baby shower on Tuesday – the first of two, with a second celebration taking place in the UK later this month. It is being reported that The royal's best friend Jessica Mulroney is believed to be organising the bash, while Priyanka Chopra, Serena Williams and Meghan's mum Doria Ragland are expected to be on the guest list.

Apparently, Her Suits co-star Abigail Spencer was also spotted arriving at the hotel.

Apparently, a team of florists was pictured delivering hundreds of colourful blooms to the Upper East Side hotel, with the spring flowers appearing to give a special nod to Meghan's due date in late April.

Could these flowers indicate that the Royal baby maybe a girl? The gender of the Royal baby has been kept a secret, now that hasn't stopped the speculation from running wild. Meghan Markle has been under media scrutiny ever since she joined the Royal family.

Meghan Markle has been mired in family drama recently, with her family hitting out at her in the media, but it seems like she is not letting anything get her down. We wish her well.