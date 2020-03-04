While the social media messaging app WhatsApp is one of the most popular apps for the iPhone, there are complaints from the iOS users due to its fewer features. But recently it was announced that WhatsApp for iOS is finally being updated with the dark mode ability after the long testing period with a beta version is over.

New WhatsApp feature for Apple

It should be mentioned that the WhatsApp dark mode was introduced with iOS 13 and iPadOS 13. The dark mode allows the Apple system to change the appearance of all compatible apps automatically. With the new update, WhatsApp will now follow the preferences set by the users to show the app in a light or dark theme.

But this update will not work for other iOS versions. It was revealed that people who are using an iPhone with iOS 12 or an older version, will not be able to use the dark mode on WhatsApp even with the latest version of the app.

New features

WhatsApp version 2.20.30 is also bringing other changes and improvements which includes compatibility with Haptic Touch, which is a 3D Touch-like feature that Apple first introduced in 2018 with iPhone XR.

It should be noted with the introduction of the new feature, iPhone users are now able to access certain app shortcuts on their devices without 3D Touch, such as the iPhone XR and iPhone 11. While WhatsApp Messenger is available for free on the App Store, Facebook's Messenger and Instagram are already compatible with the dark mode feature on iOS. However, whether the main Facebook app will have a dark mode or not, it still not clear.

Previous WhatsApp update for iOS devices included features such as a low data usage mode, support for suggested contact and chat badge.