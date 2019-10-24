For over a couple of weeks, we are seeing many updates being rolled out for WhatsApp. Earlier the messaging app had come up with an update overcoming the non-functioning of the app on specific devices. Later, users heard about the dark mode and self-destructing messages feature, which is yet to roll out.

Now, a new feature has been rolled out by WhatsApp, to allow users to block contacts from getting added anonymously to any unknown group without your prior consent. This privacy feature will give some relief to those who are getting disturbed or rattled with plenty of group messages. Of course, there is an option to mute the group, but what's the purpose of being present in the group when you don't read the messages.

The news was first shared by WABetaInfo; a site that maintains a track of all the information and every move made by WhatsApp. According to WABetaInfo, to make this Group Privacy setting feature activated, users need to have 2.19.110.20 version for iOS and 2.19.298 for Android. If you don't find this feature, just backup your chat history and reinstall WhatsApp.

A similar kind of feature is available for WhatsApp Status, where you can block certain contacts from whom you want to hide your status. In the same way, with this feature, WhatsApp brings you "My Contacts except" option, where users get the license to control their contacts from adding them to any groups.

Furthermore, this feature is not for blocking users to message you but for deterring them from adding you to any anonymous groups.However, the users still have an option to send you the invitation to join the group, but it's your call to join or reject the request.

To use the feature, go to Settings -> Select Account > Privacy -> Groups. This feature will soon roll out globally for Android and iOS users.