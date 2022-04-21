This Integrator Could be a Game Changer for the Metaverse

The so-called blockchain trilemmaâ€”decentralization, security, and scalabilityâ€”has been a tough nut to crack. Metaverse startups have an especially difficult time with it because they need to maintain a delicate balance between all three of these factors. Too often, one is sacrificed for the other two.

Limitless seeks to change this by providing a platform that is decentralized, secure, and scalable. Built on the Polygon blockchain, Limitless is perfect for the metaverse because it provides a censorship-free and secure place to set up and conduct transactions.

Since the metaverse aims to evolve the state of the internet, it requires a new level of security. With Limitless, all data is stored on the blockchain, which means it is immutable and virtually impossible to hack. In addition, Limitless is powered by the Polygon blockchain, which is highly scalable. This means that transactions can be processed quickly and without expensive fees.

What Limitless Provides

As David Taylor, co-CEO at Limitless, explains: "We'll provide startups with capital, development and marketing resources and help them scale to initial traction at record speeds. Both startups and established businesses will be able to enter the Metaverse and scale their revenues in a plug and play process - the Limitless way."

With its combination of security, decentralization, and scalability, Limitless has the potential to be a game changer for the metaverse. And with its commitment to helping over 300 companies launch in the next five years, it is well on its way to becoming a major player in this growing ecosystem.

When Moon?

Limitless has a 5 to 7 year time horizon because it needs to include the start of an integrator studio, service providers, a community, a market, and simply everything that needs to be done to create a successful business. This is according to Mike Vitez, the Co-Founder and co-CEO at Limitless. He adds that they will be the overarching organization for this, providing money, people, and market access to startups.

In short, 5-7 years is a "best practice number" for a market like this because it takes into account all of the factors that need to be in place for a successful launch. With Limitless, startups will have access to the resources they need to succeed. This is a major advantage over traditional integrators, which often focus on a single aspect of the business.

So if you're looking to get involved in the metaverse, keep an eye on Limitless. They just might be the game changer you've been waiting for.

Who Is It For?

Vitez explains that "every kind of company will be able to join this ecosystem because it is on an infrastructure level." This is thanks to the fact that Limitless is built on a scalable blockchain. In addition, Limitless is perfect for startups because it provides everything they need to get off the ground.

As Vitez explains, "if you're a startup you will need these things money, people and market and if you are an ecosystem player who can provide all of this under one umbrella."

This one-stop-shop approach is a major advantage for startups, who often have a hard time getting access to the resources they need. With Limitless, they will have everything they need to succeed.

The Future of the Metaverse

The metaverse is often described as the future of the internet. This is because it has the potential to revolutionize the way we interact with each other and with technology. It is a space where users can create and share experiences with others. And with Limitless, it is about to get a whole lot easier for businesses to get involved.

With its commitment to helping over 300 companies launch in the next five years, Limitless is playing a major role in bringing the Metaverse to life. Limitless has demonstrated their capabilities through the success of Next Earth, the third largest metaverse project with more than 45,000 virtual land owners, 230,000+ registered users, more than 2,500 transactions and with more than $10 million in total income. The platform, created to become a self-sustaining and self-regulated not-for-profit supporting environmental causes on earth, has donated $1 million to environmental initiatives since launch in Q4 2021.

As David Taylor explains: "We're in a race to create a digital human experience and naturally opposed to large corporations that have been trying to conquer the digital avatars of their users - as we've seen from large social media and gaming corporations in the last few years. Limitless is a force to bring a decentralized Metaverse to life by helping over 300 companies launch and start providing services within the next five years."

So if you're looking to get involved in the metaverse, now is the time.